Insider Selling: Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Director Sells $64,270.00 in Stock

Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) Director John B. Hansen sold 1,000 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total transaction of $64,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,848,808.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Mueller Industries Price Performance
Mueller Industries stock opened at $66.98 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.05. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.15 and a 12-month high of $65.09.
Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 46.35%.
Mueller Industries Announces Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mueller Industries
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MLI. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 453.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 20,400 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,055,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 36,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms recently issued reports on MLI. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Mueller Industries in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mueller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th.
About Mueller Industries
Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.
