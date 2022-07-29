Insider Selling: Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Insider Sells 1,564 Shares of Stock

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) insider Thomas Tray sold 1,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total transaction of $130,015.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,471,567.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Incyte Trading Down 2.3 %
Shares of INCY stock opened at $78.82 on Friday. Incyte Co. has a 1 year low of $61.91 and a 1 year high of $84.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. Incyte had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The business had revenue of $733.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Incyte’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.
Several research analysts have commented on INCY shares. TheStreet cut shares of Incyte from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Incyte in a research report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Incyte from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Incyte from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.55.
Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
