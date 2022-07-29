Insider Buying: TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) EVP Buys 850 Shares of Stock

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Rating) EVP Robert M. Leonard acquired 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.68 per share, with a total value of $27,778.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,085.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Stock Performance

TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock opened at $33.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $638.68 million, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.94. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a one year low of $29.50 and a one year high of $37.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.19 and a 200 day moving average of $32.31.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.16. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 36.18%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.55%.

TRST has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com upgraded TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Institutional Trading of TrustCo Bank Corp NY

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 104.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 12.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 17.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,322 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

Featured Articles

