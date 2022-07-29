Insider Buying: Save Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVFD) Director Buys $29,293.20 in Stock

Save Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVFD – Get Rating) Director Udi Ovadia Kalifi bought 9,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.16 per share, with a total value of $29,293.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,270 shares in the company, valued at $29,293.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Save Foods Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SVFD opened at $3.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.54 and a 200 day moving average of $4.48. Save Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $2.74 and a one year high of $9.91.
Save Foods (NASDAQ:SVFD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Save Foods had a negative return on equity of 86.27% and a negative net margin of 1,169.39%. The business had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter.
About Save Foods
Save Foods, Inc, an agri-food tech company, develops and sells eco-friendly green treatments for the food industry to enhance food safety and shelf life of fresh produce. Its products are based on proprietary blend of food acids combined with oxidizing agent-based sanitizers for cleaning, sanitizing, and controlling pathogens on fresh produce that are safer for human consumption and extend their shelf life by reducing their decay.
