Insider Buying: Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) Director Purchases $67,798.08 in Stock

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Get Rating) Director Frederic A. Escherich purchased 4,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.96 per share, with a total value of $67,798.08. Following the purchase, the director now owns 66,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,064,962.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Adams Diversified Equity Fund Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of ADX stock opened at $16.42 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.10. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $14.65 and a one year high of $22.33.
Adams Diversified Equity Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th.
Institutional Trading of Adams Diversified Equity Fund
About Adams Diversified Equity Fund
Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to investment companies. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of large-cap companies across diversified sectors to make its investments. The firm employs a fundamental, technical and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, while focusing on earnings growth prospects, financial strength, cash flow generation, macro-economics, capital allocation, market competition, profitability.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Adams Diversified Equity Fund (ADX)
- Can International Business Machines Recover After Its Sell-Off?
- Wingstop And Hershey Are Two Food Stocks Overcoming Inflation
- Ford Stock Rallies As EV Strategy Takes Center Stage
- Should High Yield Altria Be In Your Portfolio?
- Is Keurig-Dr. Pepper A Value Worth Buying?
Receive News & Ratings for Adams Diversified Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Diversified Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.