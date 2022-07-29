Insider Buying: Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) Director Purchases $67,798.08 in Stock

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Get Rating) Director Frederic A. Escherich purchased 4,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.96 per share, with a total value of $67,798.08. Following the purchase, the director now owns 66,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,064,962.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of ADX stock opened at $16.42 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.10. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $14.65 and a one year high of $22.33.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th.

Institutional Trading of Adams Diversified Equity Fund

About Adams Diversified Equity Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 98,610 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,914,000 after buying an additional 11,951 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,959 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 168,297 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,267,000 after buying an additional 20,363 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 29,711 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 3,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to investment companies. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of large-cap companies across diversified sectors to make its investments. The firm employs a fundamental, technical and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, while focusing on earnings growth prospects, financial strength, cash flow generation, macro-economics, capital allocation, market competition, profitability.

