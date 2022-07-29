Ibstock (LON:IBST) Given New GBX 210 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Ibstock (LON:IBST – Get Rating) had its target price raised by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 200 ($2.41) to GBX 210 ($2.53) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.22% from the company’s previous close.
Ibstock Price Performance
LON IBST opened at GBX 201.50 ($2.43) on Thursday. Ibstock has a 52 week low of GBX 149.63 ($1.80) and a 52 week high of GBX 241.60 ($2.91). The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.07. The stock has a market cap of £818.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,510.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 177.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 180.95.
About Ibstock
