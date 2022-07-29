Ibstock (LON:IBST) Given New GBX 210 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Ibstock (LON:IBST – Get Rating) had its target price raised by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 200 ($2.41) to GBX 210 ($2.53) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.22% from the company’s previous close.

LON IBST opened at GBX 201.50 ($2.43) on Thursday. Ibstock has a 52 week low of GBX 149.63 ($1.80) and a 52 week high of GBX 241.60 ($2.91). The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.07. The stock has a market cap of £818.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,510.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 177.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 180.95.

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete building products and solutions primarily in the United Kingdom. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products.

