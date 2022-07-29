Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $120.22, but opened at $126.20. Hilton Worldwide shares last traded at $127.29, with a volume of 25,558 shares changing hands.

The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.24. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 76.75%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Hilton Worldwide from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $141.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cowen cut their price target on Hilton Worldwide to $130.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.82.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, Director Douglas M. Steenland purchased 1,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $251,166.23. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,053 shares in the company, valued at $3,071,327.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Douglas M. Steenland acquired 1,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $251,166.23. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,071,327.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.31, for a total transaction of $363,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 256,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,141,975.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,126,020. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hilton Worldwide

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 97.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $35.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.42 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $123.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.00.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

See Also

