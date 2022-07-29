HGK Asset Management Inc. Sells 40,599 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

HGK Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 88.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 40,599 shares during the quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth $34,000. 65.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on CVX. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. HSBC upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.35.

Insider Activity

Chevron Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $18,721,778.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,662.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $18,721,778.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,662.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 55,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.94, for a total transaction of $9,226,264.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,263.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CVX opened at $150.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $295.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.14. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $92.86 and a 12-month high of $182.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $156.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.14.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.38%.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

