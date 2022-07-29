Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Increases Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 27,069 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 0.7% of Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $10,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 236.8% in the 1st quarter. First Quadrant LLC CA now owns 522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.73.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:XOM opened at $92.64 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $52.10 and a 52 week high of $105.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.30 and a 200 day moving average of $85.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.07.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,121,620.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,142,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Stories

