Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Has $671,000 Stock Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $671,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in Nucor by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 26,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,968,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 15.3% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 43,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,506,000 after acquiring an additional 5,820 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 26,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the first quarter worth approximately $235,000. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NUE shares. Argus boosted their price objective on Nucor from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Nucor from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Nucor from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Nucor from $168.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Nucor from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nucor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.18.

Nucor Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NUE opened at $130.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.62. The company has a market cap of $34.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $88.50 and a one year high of $187.90.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.01 by $0.66. Nucor had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 57.78%. The company had revenue of $11.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.04 earnings per share. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 30.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is 6.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nucor

In other Nucor news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total transaction of $416,233.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,829,508.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Nucor news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total transaction of $416,233.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,829,508.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $5,491,764.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,293,451.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Nucor



Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

