Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Price Target Increased to $71.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler from $69.00 to $71.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a maintains rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

GILD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a hold rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Gilead Sciences from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. TheStreet lowered Gilead Sciences from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.20.

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $60.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.39. The firm has a market cap of $75.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.48. Gilead Sciences has a 52-week low of $57.17 and a 52-week high of $74.12.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.98% and a net margin of 16.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.56%.

Institutional Trading of Gilead Sciences

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 324.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,070,232,000 after buying an additional 13,764,169 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $950,911,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 16.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 49,501,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,942,905,000 after purchasing an additional 6,820,228 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 70.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,492,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $921,006,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 103.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,126,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $364,232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114,535 shares in the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

