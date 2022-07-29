Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 2,000 ($24.10) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 29.53% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Frontier Developments currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,900.17 ($34.94).

LON:FDEV opened at GBX 1,544 ($18.60) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £608.69 million and a PE ratio of 4,333.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,351.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,319.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.94, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.79. Frontier Developments has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,066 ($12.84) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,900 ($34.94).

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for personal computers and videogame consoles in the United Kingdom. The company develops games across various platforms using its cross-platform technology, Cobra. It also publishes games developed by selected partner studios under its Frontier Foundry games label.

