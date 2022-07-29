Franklin Resources Inc Acquires 79,523 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Stock

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 79,523 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.40 per share, with a total value of $349,901.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,090,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,800,386.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Franklin Resources Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 27th, Franklin Resources Inc purchased 127,186 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.40 per share, with a total value of $559,618.40.

On Friday, July 22nd, Franklin Resources Inc purchased 113,726 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.46 per share, with a total value of $507,217.96.

On Wednesday, July 20th, Franklin Resources Inc acquired 108,467 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.43 per share, with a total value of $480,508.81.

On Monday, July 18th, Franklin Resources Inc acquired 121,568 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.40 per share, with a total value of $534,899.20.

On Friday, July 15th, Franklin Resources Inc acquired 56,500 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.35 per share, with a total value of $245,775.00.

On Wednesday, July 13th, Franklin Resources Inc acquired 54,595 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.37 per share, with a total value of $238,580.15.

On Monday, July 11th, Franklin Resources Inc acquired 56,123 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.32 per share, with a total value of $242,451.36.

On Thursday, July 7th, Franklin Resources Inc bought 41,926 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.43 per share, with a total value of $185,732.18.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Franklin Resources Inc bought 36,266 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.51 per share, with a total value of $163,559.66.

Franklin Resources Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of Franklin Resources stock opened at $26.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.61 and a twelve month high of $38.27. The stock has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.15.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.18%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Resources

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,072,606 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $951,307,000 after buying an additional 1,390,583 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,906,180 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $807,062,000 after buying an additional 1,890,938 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,532,069 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $929,900,000 after buying an additional 933,075 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,693,626 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $242,726,000 after buying an additional 80,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,507,038 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $153,758,000 after buying an additional 1,298,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on BEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup cut shares of Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $44.50 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Franklin Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

About Franklin Resources

(Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

