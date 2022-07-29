FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Price Target Lowered to $38.00 at Evercore ISI

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Evercore ISI from $44.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.94% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FOXA. Vertical Research upgraded FOX to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on FOX to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on FOX to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded FOX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded FOX from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.20.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXA opened at $34.88 on Wednesday. FOX has a twelve month low of $31.33 and a twelve month high of $44.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.32. The company has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). FOX had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. FOX’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FOX will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in FOX by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of FOX in the first quarter worth $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 3,274.1% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of FOX in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 287.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

