Formidable Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Formidable Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,146 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 573 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 109.2% during the 1st quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 726 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 63.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VZ opened at $45.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $191.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.76 and a 1 year high of $56.32.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The company had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VZ shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, June 24th. DZ Bank cut Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.06.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total transaction of $79,364.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,961 shares in the company, valued at $1,780,913.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,674 shares of company stock worth $237,377. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

