First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) Price Target Raised to $23.00 at B. Riley

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by research analysts at B. Riley from $21.00 to $23.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.81% from the company’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for First Foundation’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

FFWM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Foundation in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on First Foundation from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

Get First Foundation alerts:

First Foundation Price Performance

Shares of First Foundation stock opened at $20.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.39. First Foundation has a one year low of $18.31 and a one year high of $29.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Foundation

First Foundation ( NASDAQ:FFWM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $89.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.18 million. First Foundation had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 33.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts expect that First Foundation will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in First Foundation during the 4th quarter valued at $9,476,000. Davidson Investment Advisors raised its position in First Foundation by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 609,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,162,000 after purchasing an additional 13,156 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in First Foundation by 119.9% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 40,956 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 22,329 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in First Foundation during the 4th quarter valued at $808,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in First Foundation by 183.9% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 227,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,648,000 after purchasing an additional 147,170 shares in the last quarter. 60.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Foundation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal banking, business banking, and private wealth management services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.