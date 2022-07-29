First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) Holdings Boosted by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,403 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,624 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Financial were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THFF. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in First Financial in the first quarter worth $207,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in First Financial in the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in First Financial by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of THFF opened at $46.47 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $577.25 million, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. First Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $38.51 and a 52 week high of $47.10.

First Financial ( NASDAQ:THFF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $50.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.50 million. First Financial had a net margin of 30.36% and a return on equity of 11.57%. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Financial Co. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This is a positive change from First Financial’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.53. First Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 22.83%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on THFF. Raymond James lowered shares of First Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of First Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

