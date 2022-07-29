Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 348,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,562 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $20,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FAST. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,347,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,964,000 after acquiring an additional 342,854 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,961,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,002,000 after acquiring an additional 297,846 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,546,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,478,000 after acquiring an additional 337,859 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 334.5% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,465,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,977,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,138,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,557 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fastenal news, EVP James C. Jansen acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.92 per share, with a total value of $48,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,529.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Fastenal news, EVP James C. Jansen acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.92 per share, with a total value of $48,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,529.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski acquired 1,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.63 per share, with a total value of $49,334.54. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,626.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 3,971 shares of company stock worth $195,441. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fastenal Trading Up 3.4 %

FAST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Fastenal from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fastenal has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.86.

FAST opened at $49.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.59 and its 200-day moving average is $53.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.27. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $45.68 and a 52-week high of $64.75.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 12th that permits the company to buyback 8,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.27%.

Fastenal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

See Also

