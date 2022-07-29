Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. 10,028 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 403,276 shares.The stock last traded at $14.34 and had previously closed at $14.44.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, October 1st will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -109.09%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FPI. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Farmland Partners from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on Farmland Partners in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.25 and a 200 day moving average of $13.49. The firm has a market cap of $727.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.00 and a beta of 0.71.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). Farmland Partners had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 1.39%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Farmland Partners Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Farmland Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Farmland Partners in the first quarter worth $48,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Farmland Partners in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Farmland Partners in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Farmland Partners in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.28% of the company’s stock.

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 155,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia.

