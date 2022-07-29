F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Price Target Cut to $175.00

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a maintains rating on the network technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FFIV. Evercore ISI cut their price target on F5 from $255.00 to $220.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler downgraded F5 from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $197.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup dropped their target price on F5 from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. TheStreet downgraded F5 from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded F5 from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, F5 has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $209.36.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV opened at $165.79 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.36. The firm has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 29.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.15. F5 has a twelve month low of $142.43 and a twelve month high of $249.00.

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $674.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.81 million. F5 had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 12.83%. F5’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that F5 will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other F5 news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total transaction of $25,945.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,979 shares in the company, valued at $4,575,394.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 899 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.33, for a total value of $154,025.67. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,698 shares in the company, valued at $1,147,568.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total value of $25,945.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,979 shares in the company, valued at $4,575,394.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,678 shares of company stock worth $613,144 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of F5 by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,830,286 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,427,188,000 after acquiring an additional 96,873 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in F5 by 6.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,574,937 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,373,834,000 after buying an additional 416,388 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in F5 by 10.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,469,881 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,142,932,000 after buying an additional 517,198 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in F5 by 14.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,875,830 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $391,955,000 after buying an additional 237,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in F5 by 1,216.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,138,867 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $237,964,000 after buying an additional 1,052,330 shares in the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

