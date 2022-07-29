F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Price Target Cut to $175.00

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a maintains rating on the network technology company’s stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FFIV. Evercore ISI cut their price target on F5 from $255.00 to $220.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler downgraded F5 from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $197.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup dropped their target price on F5 from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. TheStreet downgraded F5 from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded F5 from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, F5 has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $209.36.
Shares of NASDAQ FFIV opened at $165.79 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.36. The firm has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 29.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.15. F5 has a twelve month low of $142.43 and a twelve month high of $249.00.
In other F5 news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total transaction of $25,945.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,979 shares in the company, valued at $4,575,394.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 899 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.33, for a total value of $154,025.67. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,698 shares in the company, valued at $1,147,568.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total value of $25,945.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,979 shares in the company, valued at $4,575,394.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,678 shares of company stock worth $613,144 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of F5 by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,830,286 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,427,188,000 after acquiring an additional 96,873 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in F5 by 6.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,574,937 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,373,834,000 after buying an additional 416,388 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in F5 by 10.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,469,881 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,142,932,000 after buying an additional 517,198 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in F5 by 14.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,875,830 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $391,955,000 after buying an additional 237,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in F5 by 1,216.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,138,867 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $237,964,000 after buying an additional 1,052,330 shares in the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.
