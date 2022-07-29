Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by Southern Capital Advisors LLC

Southern Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,714 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HGK Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth about $5,179,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 22.4% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 10.0% during the first quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.7% during the first quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 46,027 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,000. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,121,620.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 1.2 %

XOM stock opened at $92.64 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $52.10 and a twelve month high of $105.57. The company has a market cap of $390.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 58.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on XOM. Bank of America dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Argus raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $92.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.73.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

