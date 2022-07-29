Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Holdings Decreased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EVRG. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Evergy during the 1st quarter worth $233,000. Toews Corp ADV bought a new position in Evergy during the 1st quarter worth $410,000. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI grew its stake in Evergy by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 69,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,773,000 after buying an additional 3,954 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Evergy by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Evergy by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total value of $34,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,180 shares in the company, valued at $148,719.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 1,657 shares of company stock worth $112,987 over the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Evergy Trading Up 1.8 %

A number of research analysts recently commented on EVRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Evergy from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Evergy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.33.

NYSE:EVRG opened at $67.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.68 and a 200-day moving average of $65.91. Evergy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.34 and a 1 year high of $73.13.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 15.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.5725 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.06%.

About Evergy

(Get Rating)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Further Reading

