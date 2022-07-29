Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 75,585 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 34.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 293,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,585 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.20% of Biogen worth $61,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Biogen in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its stake in Biogen by 88.2% in the first quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. 83.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $224.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $264.00 to $259.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Biogen to $190.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.36.

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $214.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.16 and a twelve month high of $351.86. The company has a market cap of $31.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.25.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 19.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 16.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

