Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Shares Gap Up to $2.08

Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.08, but opened at $2.19. Desktop Metal shares last traded at $2.07, with a volume of 25,341 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Desktop Metal to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Desktop Metal Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.36. The firm has a market cap of $670.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 0.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Desktop Metal ( NYSE:DM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $43.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.53 million. Desktop Metal had a negative return on equity of 14.59% and a negative net margin of 173.46%. Analysts expect that Desktop Metal, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in Desktop Metal by 2,805.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,332 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 10,942 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in Desktop Metal by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 8,058 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,416 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 39.23% of the company’s stock.

Desktop Metal Company Profile

Desktop Metal, Inc engages in manufacture and sale of additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; and Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber platform that offers a desktop 3D printer.

Featured Stories

