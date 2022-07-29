Dearborn Partners LLC Has $37.74 Million Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Dearborn Partners LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 740,935 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 27,922 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $37,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VZ. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 14.1% during the first quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,211 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after buying an additional 9,512 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 76,897 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,737,993 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $219,369,000 after acquiring an additional 557,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,314 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $45.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.76 and a 1-year high of $56.32.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.30%.

Several research firms have weighed in on VZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Bank of America downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.06.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $80,112.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,582.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 4,674 shares of company stock worth $237,377 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

