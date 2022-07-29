Dearborn Partners LLC Boosts Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Dearborn Partners LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 740,935 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 27,922 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $37,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VZ. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 14.1% during the first quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,211 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,933,000 after purchasing an additional 9,512 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 76,897 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,737,993 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $219,369,000 after purchasing an additional 557,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,314 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.06.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of VZ opened at $45.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.34. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $43.76 and a one year high of $56.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $191.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.40.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.30%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total value of $79,364.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,780,913.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 4,674 shares of company stock valued at $237,377 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

