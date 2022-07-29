Darwin Advisors LLC Sells 369 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Darwin Advisors LLC lessened its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,823 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 369 shares during the period. Darwin Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $327,000. Stableford Capital II LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 384.1% in the fourth quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 31,293 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 24,829 shares during the period. Schubert & Co bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $390,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $435,000. Finally, Berkshire Bank raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 71,286 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after purchasing an additional 4,167 shares in the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total transaction of $79,364.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,780,913.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,674 shares of company stock valued at $237,377. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

NYSE VZ opened at $45.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.34. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.76 and a twelve month high of $56.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $191.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.40.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.06.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

