Darwin Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Darwin Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,315 shares during the quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northcape Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 95.2% during the first quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 624.7% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 131,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,163,000 after acquiring an additional 113,745 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.8% in the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at approximately $432,000. 63.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $232,046.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 1.7 %

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

NYSE:PG opened at $148.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.40. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $129.50 and a one year high of $165.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $143.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.913 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PG. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $170.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, June 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.53.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.