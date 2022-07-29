Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Trims Stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 431,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,274 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $20,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 32.4% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 2,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 15.8% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $175,000. 77.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HASI opened at $36.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.73. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.68 and a twelve month high of $65.74. The company has a quick ratio of 18.00, a current ratio of 18.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.83.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital ( NYSE:HASI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 54.97% and a return on equity of 10.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.70%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel purchased 2,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.41 per share, with a total value of $99,809.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 535,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,033,316.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jeffrey Lipson purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.18 per share, with a total value of $111,540.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 30,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,142,801.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Eckel bought 2,668 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.41 per share, with a total value of $99,809.88. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 535,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,033,316.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HASI has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.50.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

