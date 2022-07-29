Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 233,297 Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 695,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233,297 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $21,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Securian Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,516,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 120,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 6,207 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 5,000.0% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 4,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 92.9% in the first quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 71,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 34,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 70.1% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of ANGL stock opened at $28.26 on Friday. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $26.44 and a one year high of $33.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.74 and a 200-day moving average of $29.35.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%.

