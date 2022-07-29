Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 18,047 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 92,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,047 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $21,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 159.6% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 440.0% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

CRWD stock opened at $182.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.23. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.00 and a twelve month high of $298.48. The firm has a market cap of $42.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -230.49 and a beta of 1.32.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $487.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.35 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 14.50% and a negative net margin of 11.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CRWD shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of CrowdStrike from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $195.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Stephens started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $232.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Twenty-six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.90.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total transaction of $1,437,906.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,584 shares in the company, valued at $30,626,927.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,438 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $1,889,786.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 313,028 shares in the company, valued at $51,718,486.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total value of $1,437,906.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,626,927.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,679 shares of company stock worth $15,154,848. Company insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

