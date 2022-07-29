Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 84,904 Shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) by 52.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 245,801 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,904 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $18,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 29.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 167,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,859,000 after purchasing an additional 38,239 shares during the last quarter. Carter Financial Group INC. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 22.6% during the first quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Price Performance

LIT opened at $74.33 on Friday. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a one year low of $61.67 and a one year high of $97.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.29.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

