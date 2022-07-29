Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 52,066 Shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Get Rating) by 30.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,867 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,066 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $18,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 582,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,179,000 after buying an additional 134,595 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 498,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,291,000 after buying an additional 72,890 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 205,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,510,000 after buying an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 193,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,348,000 after buying an additional 52,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 188,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,826,000 after buying an additional 25,495 shares in the last quarter.

FIW stock opened at $80.35 on Friday. First Trust Water ETF has a one year low of $67.47 and a one year high of $95.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.74.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

