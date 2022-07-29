Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 29,061 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 388,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,061 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $21,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,104,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,972,000 after acquiring an additional 63,209 shares during the period. WorthPointe LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. WorthPointe LLC now owns 142,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,009,000 after purchasing an additional 12,950 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2,003.9% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 70,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 67,371 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 14.0% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 30.7% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFAS opened at $52.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.01 and its 200-day moving average is $53.22. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $46.42 and a 12-month high of $64.34.

