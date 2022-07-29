Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $17.36 Million Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,853 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,762 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $17,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 18,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after purchasing an additional 6,818 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $300,000. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,851,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at L3Harris Technologies

In other news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,594,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LHX. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $320.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna cut their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $265.09.

LHX stock opened at $231.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.32. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.71 and a 52-week high of $279.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.97.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. Research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.17%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Recommended Stories

