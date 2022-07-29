Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 452,773 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,363 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $21,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 268.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

SPHD stock opened at $44.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.81. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $41.53 and a one year high of $49.61.

