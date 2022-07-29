Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,514,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,526 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $20,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PGX. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,062,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,934,000 after purchasing an additional 6,618,701 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,188,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,625,000 after purchasing an additional 638,786 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 252.9% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 745,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,182,000 after purchasing an additional 534,241 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,947,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,731,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,970,000 after acquiring an additional 357,857 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Performance

PGX opened at $12.90 on Friday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $11.93 and a twelve month high of $15.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.10.

Invesco Preferred ETF Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

