Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 6,716 Shares of Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,716 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $19,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Elevance Health by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth $73,485,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its stake in Elevance Health by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 5,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth $1,627,000. 84.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Elevance Health Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE ELV opened at $475.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $114.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.96. Elevance Health Inc. has a 1 year low of $355.43 and a 1 year high of $533.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $481.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $476.85.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $8.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $38.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.05 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.03 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health Inc. will post 28.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.28 per share. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.53%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total transaction of $208,798.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,718,355.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total value of $208,798.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,718,355.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.88, for a total transaction of $464,191.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,409,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,738 shares of company stock valued at $3,764,851. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ELV. Truist Financial increased their price target on Elevance Health from $590.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Elevance Health from $580.00 to $557.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Elevance Health from $453.00 to $574.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Cowen cut their price objective on Elevance Health to $577.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Elevance Health from $510.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $557.15.

Elevance Health Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

