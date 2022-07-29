Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 4,639 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 138,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,639 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $20,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Legacy CG LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton during the first quarter worth about $2,799,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton during the first quarter worth about $91,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its position in Eaton by 87.7% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 2,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Eaton by 6.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 827,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,652,000 after buying an additional 48,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in Eaton by 3.1% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eaton alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Eaton news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total value of $1,703,160.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,577.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Eaton Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ETN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Eaton from $178.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Eaton from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Eaton from $142.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Eaton from $187.00 to $179.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eaton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.73.

ETN stock opened at $146.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $133.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.03. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $122.50 and a fifty-two week high of $175.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 58.59%.

About Eaton

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.