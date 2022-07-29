Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 189 Shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF were worth $18,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 3,652.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 595,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $231,336,000 after acquiring an additional 579,397 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 1,182.4% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 496,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $193,081,000 after purchasing an additional 458,086 shares during the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the first quarter worth $170,907,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the first quarter worth $23,641,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 172,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,007,000 after purchasing an additional 7,284 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IGM stock opened at $325.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $309.61 and its 200-day moving average is $348.04. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 52 week low of $284.31 and a 52 week high of $453.66.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

