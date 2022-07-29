Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,840 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,437 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $18,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 101.5% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 143 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $242.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.68.

VRTX opened at $280.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $276.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $258.60. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $71.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.50. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $176.36 and a 52 week high of $296.84.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.84% and a return on equity of 32.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 132,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.38, for a total transaction of $37,164,389.02. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $681,783.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.83, for a total transaction of $88,778.69. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,059,805.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 132,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.38, for a total value of $37,164,389.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $681,783.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 163,375 shares of company stock valued at $46,179,357 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

