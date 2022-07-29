Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 474 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 63,504 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $18,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 30.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 50.7% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF stock opened at $279.24 on Friday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 52-week low of $247.38 and a 52-week high of $302.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $269.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $275.71.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

