Clearstead Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 22,940.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,304 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in First Solar by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 374 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in First Solar by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 19,107 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its position in First Solar by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,905 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in First Solar by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in First Solar by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,139 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Solar alerts:

First Solar Stock Up 15.3 %

Shares of FSLR stock opened at $88.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.03, a PEG ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.32. First Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.60 and a 52 week high of $123.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.02.

Insider Activity

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $621.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.45 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 8.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 13,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.28, for a total transaction of $1,027,421.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,589,448. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 3,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total transaction of $242,192.30. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 3,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,121.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 13,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.28, for a total transaction of $1,027,421.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,100 shares in the company, valued at $8,589,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,080 shares of company stock worth $1,540,796. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FSLR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of First Solar from $69.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $91.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Solar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.89.

First Solar Profile

(Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.