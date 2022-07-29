Clearstead Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 892.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 143 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. 89.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $400.76 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $330.80 and a twelve month high of $438.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $394.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $387.24. The firm has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $6.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.86. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 60.83% and a net margin of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.10 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 20.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $469.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $393.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com cut Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $460.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ulta Beauty news, CFO Scott M. Settersten sold 32,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.63, for a total transaction of $13,879,127.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,988,605.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Ulta Beauty news, CFO Scott M. Settersten sold 32,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.63, for a total transaction of $13,879,127.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,988,605.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total value of $186,515.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,673.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,207 shares of company stock worth $19,411,502. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Ulta Beauty

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

Featured Stories

