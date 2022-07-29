Clearstead Advisors LLC Acquires 225 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,327 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 40,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,548,000 after buying an additional 12,275 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPOT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital cut their price target on Spotify Technology from $280.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $185.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Spotify Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $137.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.67.

Spotify Technology Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SPOT opened at $114.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.80 billion, a PE ratio of -161.39 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.03. Spotify Technology S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $89.03 and a fifty-two week high of $305.60.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Spotify Technology had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 3.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Spotify Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.