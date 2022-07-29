Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target Lowered to $1,760.00 at Truist Financial

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by Truist Financial from $2,000.00 to $1,760.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.37% from the company’s previous close.

CMG has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,335.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,742.00 to $1,969.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $1,900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,550.00 in a research note on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,817.00.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $1,538.88 on Wednesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12-month low of $1,196.28 and a 12-month high of $1,958.55. The stock has a market cap of $43.03 billion, a PE ratio of 57.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,325.37 and a 200-day moving average of $1,428.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $9.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.04 by $0.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 34.77% and a net margin of 9.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 31.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 48 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,267.56, for a total value of $60,842.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,028.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,382.47, for a total transaction of $1,382,470.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 16,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,654,535.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 48 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,267.56, for a total transaction of $60,842.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,175,028.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 433.3% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 16 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

