Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Stock Holdings Raised by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,047 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $3,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 703 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 151,994 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,161,000 after purchasing an additional 15,702 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter valued at about $344,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 243.4% in the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 17,613 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,001,000 after buying an additional 12,484 shares during the period. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director George Massaro sold 178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.96, for a total transaction of $41,110.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,677 shares in the company, valued at $1,080,199.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CRL opened at $245.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $225.18 and a 200-day moving average of $267.44. The firm has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.26. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $203.37 and a twelve month high of $460.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.04. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The business had revenue of $913.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $370.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Stephens set a $315.00 price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Monday, June 20th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $376.00.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.