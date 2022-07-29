Cavalier Investments LLC Sells 2,029 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Cavalier Investments LLC cut its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,029 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 79,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 81,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,500,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 9,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the period. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE PG opened at $148.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $355.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $143.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.71. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $129.50 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.913 per share. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.70%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.53.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $232,046.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.