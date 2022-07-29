Bunge (NYSE:BG) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $95.33, but opened at $89.99. Bunge shares last traded at $91.18, with a volume of 11,421 shares trading hands.

The basic materials company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($0.27). Bunge had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Bunge Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.60%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BG shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Bunge from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised shares of Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bunge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Bunge from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.33.

In other news, insider Jerry Matthews Simmons, Jr. sold 44,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.98, for a total transaction of $5,135,696.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,869,536.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Bunge during the fourth quarter valued at $52,225,000. Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bunge during the first quarter valued at $313,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bunge by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Bunge by 7,596.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 121,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,303,000 after buying an additional 119,497 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Bunge by 276.1% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 25,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after buying an additional 18,912 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.80. The company has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.62.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

