Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC Has $3.93 Million Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,211 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,512 shares during the period. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 726 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Barclays downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.06.

Insider Activity

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total transaction of $79,364.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,780,913.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,674 shares of company stock worth $237,377. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE VZ opened at $45.55 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.76 and a 1 year high of $56.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.34.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.30%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

